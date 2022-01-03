OneCard: The key to SLCC

More than a piece of plastic and more than an ID, the Salt Lake Community College OneCard provides access to nearly all aspects of the college.

The card is available to students, staff and faculty for no upfront cost and grants the user access to workout facilities at various campuses and the Lifetime Activities Center at Taylorsville Redwood Campus — all through the tap or swipe of the card. Holders are also able to attend SLCC athletic and student events, check out materials from the campus libraries and print up to 50 pages per semester for free at campus computer labs.

Have a large report due and you’ve used up your free prints? Not a problem, simply deposit money into your Bruin Bucks account on your OneCard at conveniently located PHIL Machines located at South City Campus, Jordan Campus or Taylorsville Redwood’s Markosian Library and Student Center.

Bruin Bucks can be used securely for purchases at the bookstore, library, mailroom, Printing Services, Testing Center, LAC and at the Fresh Seasons Cafes. Bruin Bucks deposits can also be made through Cashiering and at the ID Centers.

Perhaps the greatest benefit of the OneCard is the FREE UTA pass. Your activated OneCard is also your pass to use UTA buses, TRAX, FrontRunner and Streetcar services. Simply Tap On to ride and Tap Off as you exit, it is really that simple. Students must be enrolled in at least one class for the UTA pass to be activated each semester.

To get your OneCard, bring your government-issued identification to the ID Center upstairs in the Student Center at Taylorsville Redwood or to the Info Desks at South City and Jordan campuses. At these locations, you can get your photo taken and walk away with your new OneCard within minutes.

Students can also request a OneCard online by following the instructions available at slcc.edu/onecard. This process includes taking your own photo, selecting where you’d like to pick up your card — the Redwood ID Center, Jordan ID Center, or South City ID Center — and then submitting via e-mail. Those who choose to pick up their OneCard at an ID Center can receive it as quickly as the next business day.

Students at Herriman, Library Square, Meadowbrook, Miller, Sandy, Westpointe and West Valley Campuses are encouraged to use the online submission option – just make sure to note in the email where you would like your OneCard sent.