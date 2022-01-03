International Student Services is your home away from home

International Student Services assists and gets to know students from countries and cultures from all over the world.

Students of all ethnicities, genders, identities and cultures are welcome in our office. From visa questions and difficulties adjusting to American culture, to admission concerns, ISS is here to lend a helping hand.

Students and guests who have questions concerning the international admissions process, how to get a visa, or if they can change their status from their current visa to the F1 visa, should make an appointment with our admissions advisor, Venita Ross, at 801-957-4521. Venita has a love for travel and is also the advisor for the International Student Association.

Current international students who have questions about employment opportunities, their current SEVIS status, changing from their F1 visa to a green card, or any other questions or concerns should make an appointment with our advisor, Michael Hasfurther, at 801-957-4737. Michael spent an extended period of time in Asia teaching English. He takes the time to make sure students are understood and their questions and concerns are taken care of.

International Student Services is ready to assist you Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., in STC 232 on the Taylorsville-Redwood campus. Appointments are strongly encouraged.

International students are essential to the SLCC community, and our office strives to reach out to and get to know students individually, as well as to find ways we can better encourage their success.

International Student Services has two international student diplomats who connect with and advocate for our international students. Our diplomats also host planned events — based on student suggestions — in order to bring international students from all backgrounds together. Most recently, one of these events included a hike up the Living Room Trail and a visit to the Natural History Museum of Utah.

Think of our office as your home away from home, a place where you can come if you need to share a laugh, meet new people or have any sort of problem to resolve. Please call us at 801-957-4528 with any questions, concerns, or inquiries you may have, or to make an appointment to see us in-person.

Follow us on social media:

Facebook: SLCC International Student Services

Instagram: @slccisa