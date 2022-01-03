Interesting general education classes to consider

Salt Lake Community College offers a wide variety of programs of study, from aerospace technology to fashion design.

Regardless of program, students seeking a degree will have general education requirements necessary for graduation. By searching through the class catalog, students can find classes that will interest them while also fulfilling part of their general education requirements.

Beyond lectures

There are several courses that help fulfill the general education requirements of a degree, many of which are not traditional lectures that students might find repetitive. COMM 1560, aka Radio Performance and Production, fulfills the communications general education requirement and provides a unique learning experience.

The catalog description for Radio Performance states that students can “become a better communicator by having your own radio show on the student radio station. Learn about the radio industry, on-air performance techniques, and commercial writing and production.”

Skills for life

Many general education classes can teach students skills that have value beyond the classroom. Finance classes can provide information that students can use in their own lives.

FIN 1050, aka Personal Finance, offers tools for saving, taxes and general financial planning. The course description says students will learn “skills essential for economic success.”

Exercise for credit

For students who need another class but don’t like the idea of sitting for an additional hour, health and lifetime activities classes offer a solution. HLAC 1030, aka Kickboxing, is one of many classes that counts towards the lifelong wellness general education requirement and gives students a chance to be active.

The course description says Kickboxing is a “workout class combining techniques of boxing and the martial arts,” and will emphasize lifelong wellness.

General education requirement information can be found on SLCC’s website at slcc.edu/gened.

This article has been updated and republished as part of The Globe’s back to school content for the spring 2022 semester. View the original article.