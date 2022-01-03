Back to school: Child care at SLCC

Salt Lake Community College has morning and afternoon child care available at both Taylorsville Redwood and South City campuses.

Child care at South City is available for children six weeks old and up, and Taylorsville Redwood serves children 2-5 years of age.

South City also has evening care.

Child care vouchers are available to qualifying students to help them pay for the cost of child care and can be used at any licensed child care in the state of Utah. Additional reduced child care tuition for eligible students is available at South City Campus.

For more information, visit Child Care and Family Services at slcc.edu/childcare or call 801-957-3070 (South City) and 801-957-4567 (Taylorsville Redwood).

This year we are proud to announce the opening of the Jordan Campus Child Care. We have room for children from 6 weeks to 12 years of age. There is additional funding for CTE students that can be applied to tuition at this campus along with the child care voucher, cutting costs further for students.

For more information and to get on the waitlist, please email holly.garcia@slcc.edu or call 801-957-3070.