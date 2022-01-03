Back to school: Center for Health and Counseling

The Center for Health & Counseling is offering services at Taylorsville Redwood, South City and Jordan campuses. The CHC provides a wide variety of health and wellness services to all currently enrolled students, staff and faculty members.

Mental health counseling and medical appointments are now being offered both in-person and virtually, via telehealth. While service fees have resumed, the CHC remains dedicated to providing accessible and affordable healthcare regardless of insurance status.

For more information on prices, locations and services visit slcc.edu/chc. All appointments are made over the phone or at one of our three locations. Call 801-957-4268 to schedule an appointment today.

