Back to school: SLCC Athletics

Salt Lake Community College is proud to have seven nationally ranked teams representing SLCC, and this year, we’ve added an eighth one: e-sports.

Despite having to delay games last season, four teams went to Nationals and all teams went to regions. This year, our volleyball, basketball, soccer, baseball, and softball teams are staying competitive, and we would appreciate your support. Come and enjoy a hot dog, popcorn and other great snacks at our home games where we will have concessions open.

No matter the sport, if you are an SLCC student with a OneCard, you are welcome to come and enjoy any game for free. Just show your OneCard at the door to receive your free code. You will be able to use this code to get a free ticket through our online ticketing system for all home games.

On our website, you can also see sport schedules, team rosters, and athletic stats. If you cannot make it to a game, visit the website to watch and hear most games live.

Updates on our Athletic Department and most teams are also available through Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.