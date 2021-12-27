Back to school: Veterans Services

Student veterans and dependents, welcome to spring 2022 semester.

Salt Lake Community College Veterans Services is committed to each student veteran in assisting and assuring you receive specialized one-on-one service in obtaining your VA educational benefits and supporting you throughout the entire semester with any needs so you can complete each semester successfully and on to graduation.

Our office is also more than VA Educational Benefits and semester assistance. We offer many other in-office amenities that you may not be aware of:

Academic advisor who is veteran-specific.

Free math and computer science tutoring at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus: Math tutoring: Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Computer science tutoring: Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Computer lab and free printing.

On-campus VETSuccess: an on-campus counselor to connect you to other VA benefits, academic and vocational guidance, mental health services.

Accessibility advisor: assistance with classroom accommodations, testing and other services.

Peer mentor: One-on-one mentoring during each semester. Provide guidance and brainstorm solutions to any problem throughout your semester. Refer to VA resources when you need help.

We also provide a safe space for you to visit and discuss any difficulties in times of need.

Please note: if you are a student veteran and are not using your GI Bill Benefits at SLCC, you are still eligible to access all the Veterans Services amenities we offer. Please come to Veterans Services and introduce yourself.

Student veterans, thank you for making our commitment to you enjoyable.

Veterans Services