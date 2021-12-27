Back to school: Thayne Center for Student Life, Leadership and Community Engagement

The Thayne Center for Student Life, Leadership, and Community Engagement facilitates transformative student engagement opportunities to prepare them for leadership roles in a diverse global society while becoming socially responsible stewards of change in our communities.

We support the intellectual, social, physical and professional development of all students by providing inclusive programming that promotes academic success, provides for basic needs and cultivates lifelong leadership and civic skills.

Here are the benefits of getting involved in our office:

Develop new skills for your career.

Discover new interests and personally grow.

Build your professional network.

Receive funding for your efforts.

Create community and campus connections.

There are still opportunities to get involved in our office in the 2021-22 year, so learn more today! The best way to find out more about the Thayne Center is through exploring our website at slcc.edu/thaynecenter or by stopping by our main office in the Taylorsville Redwood Student Center, Room 124. To find out hours and locations for one of our four Bruin Pantries, check us out online.