Have you completed new student orientation?

Holiday lights on SLCC block letters at South City Campus
Spring 2022 classes begin Jan. 10 at Salt Lake Community College. (Steve Speckman)

This year, we have added virtual registration assistance to help students after completing orientation.

In-person orientation

  • Connect with staff and other students
  • Meet with the program advisor from your area of study
  • Receive registration assistance
  • Sign-up through MySLCC

Online orientation

  • Ideal for School of Applied Technology (SAT) students, international students, transfer students or any student who wants a refresher of the college.
  • Accessible through MySLCC

Virtual registration assistance

After completing the online orientation:

  • Work directly with OSS staff for registration assistance and get all of your questions answered.
  • Join at slcc.edu/oss/orientation.

If you have any questions or to sign up for an orientation, please contact SLCC’s Orientation and Student Success Office:

