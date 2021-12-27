Have you completed new student orientation?

This year, we have added virtual registration assistance to help students after completing orientation.
In-person orientation
- Connect with staff and other students
- Meet with the program advisor from your area of study
- Receive registration assistance
- Sign-up through MySLCC
Online orientation
- Ideal for School of Applied Technology (SAT) students, international students, transfer students or any student who wants a refresher of the college.
- Accessible through MySLCC
Virtual registration assistance
After completing the online orientation:
- Work directly with OSS staff for registration assistance and get all of your questions answered.
- Join at slcc.edu/oss/orientation.
If you have any questions or to sign up for an orientation, please contact SLCC’s Orientation and Student Success Office:
- slcc.edu/oss
- oss@slcc.edu
- 801-957-4299