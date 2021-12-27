Have you completed new student orientation?

This year, we have added virtual registration assistance to help students after completing orientation.

In-person orientation

Connect with staff and other students

Meet with the program advisor from your area of study

Receive registration assistance

Sign-up through MySLCC

Online orientation

Ideal for School of Applied Technology (SAT) students, international students, transfer students or any student who wants a refresher of the college.

Accessible through MySLCC

Virtual registration assistance

After completing the online orientation:

Work directly with OSS staff for registration assistance and get all of your questions answered.

Join at slcc.edu/oss/orientation.

If you have any questions or to sign up for an orientation, please contact SLCC’s Orientation and Student Success Office: