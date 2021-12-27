FAFSA workshops and completion assistance

The Office of Financial Aid & Scholarships offers free workshops for help with completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. Staff at these events are available to help current and prospective students fill out the FAFSA with accuracy. No appointment or registration is necessary; walk-ins are welcome.

Workshop sessions are held weekly in the computer lab on the second floor of the Student Center at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus. The schedule is as follows:

Every Tuesday, noon to 1 p.m.

Every Thursday, 5 to 6 p.m.

Salt Lake Community College FAFSA advisors are available at the following locations to assist the community with one-on-one completion of the FAFSA. You do not have to be a student or prospective student of SLCC to receive help.

SLCC West Valley Center

801-957-2123

Every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information on FAFSA and SLCC resources related to FAFSA, check out the school’s Financial Aid website and click on the FAFSA Completion Assistance tab.