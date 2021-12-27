Inclusivity at SLCC through ODMA

As the most ethnically diverse institution in the Utah System of Higher Education, Salt Lake Community College is committed to creating a safe and welcoming campus community that not only welcomes but celebrates the diversity in students’ identities.

The Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs, or ODMA as it is warmly referred to, exists to engage, support and advance an inclusive learning environment that advocates for equity, values and celebrates diversity, fosters respect and elevates student retention and academic excellence.

ODMA has three locations which they invite students to visit:

The main ODMA space is located at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus, Student Center, Room 236. Here you will find the Multicultural Success Coordinators who work to support students in a culturally relevant way. The Multicultural Student Council (MSC) and Peer Mentors, who are student leaders, can support and help connect students to leadership opportunities.

The Center has a lounge area where students can relax, engage in meaningful conversations, or watch a movie. There are study spaces and computer stations, in-house tutors, and a conference room that can be reserved for meetings.

The Gender and Sexuality Student Resource Center (GSSRC) is located at the South City Campus Room 1-140. The GSSRC works for, and with, womxn and LGBTQ+ students. Through holistic support, programming, and events, they engage the college community in topics and issues surrounding gender and sexuality. Staff encourage students to visit the center to engage with others, decompress and get connected to college and community resources.

Finally, the Dream Center is located at the West Valley Campus. The Dream Center is a brave space for students that identify as undocumented (with or without DACA), asylees or asylum seekers and children of undocumented immigrants or others who come from a mixed-status family. The Dream Center offers advising, mentorship and scholarship and writing support.

Join ODMA as they plan events, celebrations and training to continually create a welcoming and inclusive campus community. Or follow them on social media: @slcc_diversity, @slccgssrc, @slccdreamcenter.