SLCC offers support for students with disabilities

The purpose of the Disability Resource Center, or DRC, is to facilitate access and inclusion and to provide reasonable accommodation for students with disabilities.

The DRC can provide students with a variety of individualized accommodations and resources, including assistive technology, testing accommodations, access to early registration, campus event access and more. The DRC also provides training, education and support to college administration, faculty and staff.

Students seeking accommodation may apply for services by filling out the DRC New Student Application on the DRC website, slcc.edu/drc. Once the application is received, the DRC will contact students to set an Informational Meeting appointment. This appointment starts an interactive process with a DRC advisor to determine eligibility for services under the Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA.

Students are responsible for providing the DRC with documentation from a licensed professional who is familiar with the student’s disability and limitations. This documentation should describe their disability and its current impact on the student’s education. The DRC advisor can answer questions about obtaining this documentation during the Informational Meeting.

Once the student is found eligible for services, the DRC advisors work to ensure equal opportunity and access for the student’s education. Student accommodation is based on documented student needs and is individualized for each class. DRC students meet regularly with their advisors to review their accommodation for each semester. DRC advisors notify faculty of any approved accommodations.

The DRC is the only department in the college that can make a determination of a student’s eligibility for services under the ADA.

Students with disabilities are invited to seek assistance and guidance at the DRC. For a comprehensive look at the DRC, see the website: slcc.edu/drc. Students can also contact the DRC at 801-957-4659.