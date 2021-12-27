All about Career Services

Who we are – how can we help?

Career Services offers services and resources that help students and alumni research and develop the direction that will be most fulfilling to them in their education and future careers. Our services can help students better understand who they are, what they want to do professionally and what steps they need to take to get there. Seeing a Career Coach early and often is the most crucial step towards achieving this goal and feeling confident in one’s career direction.

Our services

Exploring Careers: SLCC offers degrees and certificates in a variety of areas and across multiple disciplines. We can help you explore career opportunities related to your major.

Not sure what to major in or what career to explore? No problem, we have multiple resources like Focus2 (See QR Code) available to help you learn more about your skill set.



Focus2 QR Code Handshake QR Code



Resume and Cover Letter Assistance: Career services can help you write and/or refine your resume and cover letter. From first-time job seekers to those with years of employment experience, we are available to help make sure you are representing yourself as effectively as possible for the positions and advancements you are seeking.

Interview Preparedness: Students can set up a meeting with a career coach or peer mentor to participate in a mock interview to be better prepared for their upcoming job or program interviews.

Campus Internship Program: This program provides students with opportunities to work on campus up to 20 hours a week, be paid $12 an hour and provides career development opportunities.

Internship/Work for Credit: Students in many majors can receive credit towards their major and design course work around current or future employment or internship experience during a semester. Students can enroll in CO-OP and apply for elective credit or major credits.

Network with Employers: Career Services creates multiple opportunities for students and alumni to connect with employers about opportunities and apply for jobs, including Fall and Spring Job Fairs, Employer Showcases, and Employer Information Sessions throughout each semester. Make sure to log into Handshake for future events.

Job Search: Along with our Job Fairs and Employer Showcases, Career Services provides Job and Internship Postings with multiple companies through Handshake (See QR Code). You can search job and internship opportunities posted specifically to SLCC students and alumni, or generally. You can also search for opportunities within the Salt Lake Valley, around the state, and across the country. You can create a resume, load it in your account, and if you choose, make it available for employers to search.

Job Search Preparedness: Assistance in updating LinkedIn and Handshake accounts as well as guidance in navigating your personal social media accounts.

Handshake: SLCC students now have access to Handshake, which students can use to create a profile to search for career and job opportunities, as well as have access to events by major companies and the college as well. Major universities use Handshake and students who transfer can take their account with them without having to create a new account.

Career Boutique: Students have access to complimentary professional clothing, such as shoes, and other accessories for job/career interviews, which they return after. We also accept donations to the Career Boutique at the Career Services Office at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus.