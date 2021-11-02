SLCC Student Council speaks on vaccine mandate exemptions

House Bill 233

Starting in Spring Semester 2022, Salt Lake Community College will be requiring students to have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend classes. The Student Council feels that it’s important for students to Know Your Rights. The campus will continue to provide many free vaccination clinics.

According to House Bill 233, these are the following vaccine exemptions:

(a) a medical exemption if the student provides to the institution a statement that the claimed exemption is for a medical reason; and

(b) a personal exemption if the student provides to the institution a statement that the

claimed exemption is for a personal or religious belief.

(2) An institution that offers both remote and in-person learning options may not deny a student who is exempt from a requirement to receive a vaccine … to participate in an in-person learning option based upon the student’s vaccination status.

If you have any questions and need an advocate during this time or want your voice heard regarding your opinion on vaccine exemptions, SLCC Legislators are a useful resource.

You can also contact your local student council board members.