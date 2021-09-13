SLCC issues COVID vaccine mandate for spring registration

Salt Lake Community College announced Friday that the college will require students to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in order to register for classes in the upcoming spring semester.

SLCC President Deneece Huftalin made the announcement in an email sent to the college community.

“Given the increasing number of cases due to the delta variant, we have made a decision to adopt a vaccination requirement for all SLCC students beginning Spring Semester 2022,” Huftalin wrote.

This comes shortly after the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine and follows other state universities that have mandated vaccination, including the University of Utah, Weber State University, Utah State University and Utah Valley University.

“I just worry that some folks that are choosing not to be vaccinated are really putting others at risk. That doesn’t seem fair to me,” Huftalin said when reached out to for a comment. “We just want to make this as easy as possible for students, and we really hope that students will step up and get vaccinated to help our community be safer and healthier.”

The announcement email stated that exemptions may be granted for “medical, religious and personal reasons.” All details regarding the process for vaccination documentation and exemptions will be communicated during the registration process.

SLCC offers free vaccine clinics at four of its campuses. Students can find information about scheduling and locations on SLCC’s blog.