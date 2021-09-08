Bruins dance new semester stress away

Salt Lake Community College Student Association started the year off strong with the first school dance of the semester on Friday. There was lots of food and music, and many students attended.

The dance included performances by staff and students, including staff member Jake Ericksen singing “I’ve Got the World on a String” by Frank Sinatra. The SLCC Dance Company also performed.

Eliza Gibson, a member of the SLCCSA, helped with the dance.

“It was very exciting to finally have an event where all students could come and be together,” Gibson said.

Gibson thought the dance was a success, and she enjoyed seeing everyone let loose.

“I feel like, especially now, more than ever, we need to help students come together and get involved. Last year was difficult to feel connected to one another,” Gibson said. “But now we can be in person so that’s really nice.”

Bruins can stay caught up on future events by following the SLCCSA on Instagram. More events can also be found on the SLCC calendar, including information for the Mega Fair happening later this week.