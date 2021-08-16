Letter from the President: Welcome, Bruins!

Dear SLCC Students,

Welcome to Salt Lake Community College! I hope you had a fantastic summer and are ready for the new semester. We’re so glad you’ve chosen SLCC as part of your educational journey.

After more than 18 months of offering limited classes on campus, we are thrilled to be back to a full on-site schedule this fall. We are excited to see many of you back in our classrooms and labs, alongside our exceptional faculty and staff who are committed to your success. All 3,500 of us stand ready to support, assist and cheer you on as you work toward your goals. And just as a reminder, we are committed to providing that support with precautions and campus-wide safety measures in place to maintain a healthy and safe learning environment.

Whether you are learning on-campus or online, I encourage you to meet with one of our excellent academic advisors. They will help you navigate your path in transferring to a four-year institution or starting a program that puts you on the fast track toward rewarding employment. Your advisor is your most important ally in achieving success at SLCC and will regularly reach out to you to keep you focused on your chosen educational path.

In addition to our dedicated advisors, you’ll be spending your time with faculty committed to engaging you through the best teaching practices. All of our faculty have first-rate academic credentials, and many have years of direct work experience in the fields they are teaching. This combination of academic knowledge and real-world experience will be invaluable to you and your learning. And with an average class size of 20 students, you’ll have easy, one-on-one access to our incredible teachers who are eager to help you accomplish your dreams.

Whether you’re starting new or returning to campus, just remember … you’ve got this! And we’ve got your back, from enrollment to completion! Have a great year, and I hope to see you around campus.

All the best,

Deneece G. Huftalin, PhD

President

Salt Lake Community College