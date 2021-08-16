Resources to help first-year students

Starting college can be a daunting experience, but getting help is as easy as raising a hand.

At Salt Lake Community College, one of several resources available to first-year students is the “Raise Your Hand” feature, which can be found on a student’s MySuccess profile while logged in. By using this feature, any question students ask will be directed to an academic advisor.

Kade Timmer, an economic and political science student who graduated from SLCC, said asking questions and utilizing resources on campus made the difference during his college career.

“Whether it be a professor, counselor, librarian or information desk associate, they are there to help with any questions,” Timmer said. “They will point you in the right direction, literally, and make sure that you have left a conversation having all the necessary tools and resources available to walk away and complete what you are trying to accomplish.”

Verl Long, assistant director in academic advising, suggested that new students meet with their academic advisor before the semester to go over their degree requirements and create a successful plan for obtaining that degree. Students can find their designated advisor on the SLCC website.

The staff at SLCC want to ensure students a successful college career, providing services for health and stress management at a low cost, massage, dental care, counseling in all areas, and more.

Timmer said he had an “incredible” number of resources while at SLCC to achieve his academic goals.

“I had amazing access to advisors, professors, student leadership,” Timmer said. “I was also able to utilize other campus resources frequently, such as the library and the gym at the Redwood Campus, which helped not just my education, but also my physical and mental health.”

Long said that the most important thing for new students is to build a network through fellow students, faculty and staff, and friends and family.

“Finding support and encouragement from others is an invaluable way to persist through college,” Long said. “It is important to remember that employees at the college want to see you achieve and accomplish your educational goals so think of us as partners in your educational journey.”

Timmer also said the community at SLCC contributes to student success.

“I would tell all new students to enjoy the experience and the resources available at SLCC during their career, because it is truly unique, and there is no other college or university that I have attended that has met SLCC’s standard.”

Students can access more information about the resources available at the SLCC website.