Free tutoring service strengthens skills of student writers

Need help with your writing? There’s a solution for that.

Students in need of writing assistance can receive one-on-one feedback from experienced tutors at the Student Writing and Reading Center, a peer feedback service center available for all Salt Lake Community College students.

The center, which opened 30 years ago, is available for all students to improve their writing skills and learn formatting and reference styles, including APA, Chicago and MLA.

“This service is available to all students, it doesn’t matter which class you are in, it could be biology class, it could be history class, it could be English class,” said Clint Gardner, program manager for the College Writing & Reading Centers. “We are open to everybody at the college; we also work with students on non-class stuff, things like a resume, college application or scholarship application.”

Jose Loeri, a former SLCC student who received specialized certifications for teaching, has been involved with the center as a tutor for three years.

“I love my job; I love helping students through feedback,” Loeri said. “For the most part, we focus on what the student wants to focus on. In the end, it’s your paper and we want to make sure we focus on what you were worried about.”

Students can meet with a tutor by scheduling an appointment online or in person using the kiosk at the center, but students can only schedule one appointment a day. Students can also submit their paper online and receive feedback within 48 hours.

Each virtual or physical tutoring session lasts 20-30 minutes. Students with disabilities needing a longer time can speak to the SLCC Disability Resource Center to get an extended time up to one hour. Walk-ins are welcome but not recommended.

“Walk-ins are more complicated. When we get busy in the semester we can’t always accommodate,” Gardner said. “Don’t count on walk-ins, it’s easier to go on our website and schedule an appointment.”

Students struggling with scheduling an appointment can contact the center by phone at 801-957-2192, via email, or visit the center’s YouTube page for educational videos.

Student writing centers are located in Room 129 of the Academic and Administrative Building at Taylorsville Redwood Campus, Room 1-131 of the South City Campus, Room 102 B of the High Tech Center at Jordan Campus, and Room 134 of the West Valley Center.

While this service is only available for students, non-students can also get the same service at the Community Writing Center.

Students can also access 24/7 free online tutoring for any subject through Canvas.