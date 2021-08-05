Student media provides students experience and voice

The Student Media Center, or SMC, offers students an opportunity to gain professional experience while giving a voice to the students at Salt Lake Community College.

The center supplies access to state-of-the-art technology for journalism, television, radio and social media. Alison Arndt-Wild, director of the SMC, said it offers a great way for students to prepare for careers in media.

“Workplaces expect you to have experience, but it is hard to get that foot in the door to get that experience,” Arndt-Wild said. “The Student Media Center provides that experience for you in a fun and educational environment.”

Students can gain firsthand knowledge of radio broadcasting through Radio SLCC, which allows students to learn without the fear of making mistakes that they couldn’t make at a professional studio.

“We encourage our students to talk about topics relevant to them,” said Zac Hodge, Radio SLCC program manager. Listeners of Radio SLCC are also free to call in and request their favorite songs.

SLCC television offers hands-on opportunities for students interested in TV and video production or broadcasting. Students learn what it takes to produce TV programs and other video content.

Student-produced TV and video programs include Globe News and What’s Bruin’. All programs are available to watch on YouTube.

The Globe, the college’s student-run newspaper, supplies an opportunity for students to gain experience in reporting, editing and photography. The news organization aims to give SLCC students a platform and a way to inform themselves about topics important to them.

In addition to preparing students for a future career, the SMC gives students a chance to learn from and support each other.

“Even if you are not interested in making media, you should still check out the stories told via student media by your classmates,” Arndt-Wild said. “Student media gives students a voice. Take time to listen to that voice and also have your voice heard.”

For more information about student media programs or ways you can support student media, visit the SMC on the South City Campus. The SMC can also be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.