SLCC hires new volleyball head coach, assistant coach

The Salt Lake Community College volleyball team will have new leadership at the start of the 2021 season later this year.

In May, Shay Goulding-Meurer, the associate head coach for the Bruins volleyball team last season, has been named the new head coach. She has previous head coaching experience with the Bruins from 2003-2007 before becoming head coach at Brigham Young University in 2008.

“I absolutely loved my prior experience, and I am thrilled with the opportunity to be back. I look forward to building upon the winning tradition and taking us to new heights,” Goulding-Meurer said in an article by Jon Oglesby for SLCC Athletics.

Goulding-Meurer looks forward to leading the Bruins once again.

“We have solid athletes returning, some fantastic recruits coming in, and terrific resources. I look forward to making our presence known in the Scenic West Athletic Conference and nationally this upcoming fall season,” she said.

SLCC athletic director Kevin Dustin expressed his satisfaction with the new hire.

“I am excited Shay has agreed to lead our volleyball program. She has been well mentored over her career and she brings a multitude of skills to the position. Shay is a leader among her peers and will add to the culture of the department,” Dustin said.

Chris Tellesbo, a graduate of the University of Utah, joined the SLCC volleyball program as an assistant coach in June. He has prior experience coaching volleyball in Utah by working with prep programs.

“It’s an honor to be joining the SLCC Volleyball staff. I look forward to learning from (Shay) and working with her to develop these athletes on and off the court,” Tellesbo said.