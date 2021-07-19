To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 41

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

To our dear SLCC Black students,

I want to express how grateful I am that you are part of the SLCC family, and I hope you know we consider you family. Thank you for the many ways in which you enrich our lives and our institution. I know each of you have unique life experiences that enhance our understanding of the world and I invite you to share your stories with us. Our college is all the much better because you chose us to be your partner in your educational pursuits and it is a wonderful thing that we can work alongside you and learn from you as you pursue your educational interests. We are here to support you in any way we can. We celebrate your everyday successes as well as your long-term accomplishments. We admire your courage and determination to earn an education. We are joyful to share this journey with you. We believe in you and know you will accomplish great things. Despite whatever challenges may come, you got this!

With love,

Verl Long