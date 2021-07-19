To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 40

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

Thank you for sharing your resilient message so your allies can learn how to better support you. I am listening. I will stand up for you.