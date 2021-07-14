To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 37

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

You are all amazing young Black scholars. I have truly enjoyed meeting many of you throughout my years at the college. You are our future leaders who will make change in every adventure life throws at you. This is just the beginning.