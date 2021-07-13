To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 36

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

We stand with you, hands up, mind expanded. It’s time we take it upon ourselves to protect you.

You should be the one to be protected, fostered, nurtured. These systems were not built for you, yet here you are, brilliant, brave, and true to yourself.

We hear your voice, your resiliency, your grief. You may be exhausted.

We are always here when you need us, a space to vent, even if you just need the space, a space to cry, a space to mobilize.

We need, no, the world needs to catch up to what you have to offer. We need to acknowledge our role in white supremacy and upholding these systems.

The nation stops when you speak to listen, because of how powerful your voice is; yet silences you with their hands. They want you to show them culture, yet demand that you be like them.

Your power radiates this nation but it is up to us to ensure that you survive, thrive, and LIVE your fullest life.

We promise to learn REAL American history to learn where white hate truly comes from. We promise to show up by attending BSU meetings, activities and events, supporting students by asking what they need individually, and not having students speak for their entire communities.

We commit to teaching anti-racism. We commit to learning from Black scholars. We commit to learning from Black voices.

We understand and fight against the anti-Black climate that perpetuates white supremacy and even benefits non-Black people of color. We commit to disrupting the disruption, the tokenization of Black scholars for white consumption.

We acknowledge privilege, responsibility, and to speak up for our Black students today and always.

There is a fear of your power but we do not fear you. We hear you.

Our world without Black staff, Black students, Black faculty, Black PEOPLE would be bleak. Know that TRIO & PACE is another support system for you today and always as long as we are still standing, we stand with you.

With all our love,

TRIO & PACE Programs