To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 35

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

Black Lives Matter!

Some people too stubborn to see But don’t worry your race matters to me

I will follow you blindly Because equality is the only thing we need

We march down the street Screaming “BLACK LIVES MATTER” For all to see

It’s not easy For some think we’re promoting anything but equality

They don’t listen to our message So we go to more extremes

Do you hear me now “BLACK LIVES MATTER” we scream

and that’s the bare minimum Black lives should be admired

Fighting harder than anyone They are who we should all strive to be

My dearest African Americans

Never forget that you’re a treasure Never stop screaming that

“BLACK LIVES MATTER”