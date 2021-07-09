To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 34

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

Hello hello!

Ok, I LOVE YOU!!! We need you and we need your beautiful smile, your talents, and your personality. Please don’t forget this, you are doing better than you think you are. I am so grateful for you and for all the light you have brought to our campuses! Thank you from the bottom of my heart!

Hannah Price