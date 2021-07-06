To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 31

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

We were saddened to hear about the recent racist comments during a poetry reading at SLCC. Please know that we value our Black family members, friends and community members. They add so much to our lives.

Gordon and Diane Burns

Taylorsville residents