To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 30

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

THANK YOU for your strength, leadership and resiliency through time of adversity. THANK YOU for educating and checking folks when you don’t or shouldn’t be expected to take on that burden. Thank you for continuing to show up time and time again to make your needs heard, to be seen, to speak out against racism, when often times it might feel like you continuously voice this, with still no change. I wish you all strength, healing and a time for you to take space to pause, TO REST and to care for YOURSELVES. I wish you revolutionary hope and revolutionary love to the way forward as I will continue to do my part to do the work and do better.