To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 29

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

Dear Black Student Union,

I am writing to share my voice to the many on campus who stand with you. The BSU panel has given me a lot of food for thought about my own actions. I am committed to being more of an ally and will help make changes within my sphere of influence. I know this doesn’t take away the pain that has been caused by the Zoom bombings, but I hope it helps to know that your words are powerful!

Thank you for boldly sharing your perspectives, and for calling out the ways you have been let down by all of us, and how we can fight racism together on our campus. Hearing this directly from our students really makes a difference! I am so impressed with all of you!

In solidarity,

Candida Darling