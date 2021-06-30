To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 28

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

I hope that the crucial changes to eliminate the deliberately placed struggles on Black individuals on this campus, this state, nations and this Earth is accelerated tenfold. I stand with you forever.