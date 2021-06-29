To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 27

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

Black Student Union and BSU Sponsor Glory Johnson-Stanton,

I heard about the attempts of evil people to bring down your celebration. I cannot imagine how that feels, but I want you to know that there are many in our community that do support you and celebrate your efforts! Don’t let these hateful people get in your way!

Tyler Jorden

MICRON

Process Engineering Manager