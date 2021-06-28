To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 26

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

Dear Black Student Union,

I am very troubled to hear of the terrible interruption to your poetry event. That type of hateful behavior and action is not acceptable in any form, and I’m very sorry it happened to you. Through my company Black Employee Network’s celebration of Black History Month, I am learning of many inspiring and uplifting examples of anti-racism, love, and respect. Please know that I and many, many others are grateful you are here in the Utah community. You are welcome here and wanted here. Our community is not whole without you. We care about and support you.

Sincerely,

Trevor Bee

Sr. Director, Fab2

MICRON