To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 25

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

Dear Black students, I pray you feel safe on campus and in your/our country. I want to assure you that while there are White Americans who spew hate and perpetuate violence, there are also White Americans who acknowledge your suffering and are striving to help make this campus and country a place where you can feel safe- safe from hate and safe to be genuinely you. We need you! What you have had to endure is repulsive and needs to stop. For every individual who would see you hurt, there are many, many more who would see you thrive! I want you to thrive! I want you here at SLCC! I care <3 Thank you for sharing your God-given talents and voices with our community. You are beautiful. You are brave. You are made for joy and glory.