To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 24

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

WE LOVE YOU! The wealth of experience, culture, and insight you bring to SLCC is invaluable. We hate that there are those who try to dim your light, but we love that you keep on shining. The Black History Month events you have planned and participated in have been beautiful and inspired. When I was a student at SLCC and president of the Pacific Unity Association, my favorite activity was the joint dance we held with BSU. It was our most well-attended event and we forged connections that lasted for rest of my time at SLCC. We need you to be here. Have had a chance to work with many of you planning your academic and career futures and I am cheering you on! I am amazed at how you push through trials, excel at your classes, and still find time and energy to enrich our campus life. Thank you for all you bring to SLCC.

Ashley Sokia