To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 23

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

I’m in complete shock and heartbroken that the troubling and cruel Zoom bombing took place during the Poetry Slam event. I want you to know that I’m here, Salt Lake Community College is here, and the entire community is here for YOU. We will have your back through it all. We see you. We hear you. We will stand with you. WE LOVE YOU! You don’t deserve this. You deserve all the love, happiness, and respect in the world. You have so much strength and courage to keep moving forward and pushing through. Bravo and power to you! You are fearless, determined, and unstoppable. I just want you all to know that through thick and thin, we’ve got you! Celebrate YOU every day! I’m a full-time staff here, and I know that we’re beyond blessed to have such talented and amazing people in the BSU. The whole community and SLCC family would be incomplete without you all. Thank you so much for all you do to spread awareness on challenging issues on campus and in the community!

The actions that occurred during the Poetry Slam event were hurtful and disturbing. Discrimination is not acceptable and should never be tolerated under any circumstances. Especially now more than ever during this time of crisis. We need to come together and stand strong with one another. You all are showing the community the importance and what it’s like to come together and be united. I’m sending you all so much virtual hugs right now! My friend showed me a song called By Any Means by Jorja Smith. It’s about the Black Lives Matter movement—very deep and moving. I wanted to share it with you all and hope you guys can find some peace and comfort from reading this letter and listening to this song. <3 <3

I also wanted to share the following—a statement that Jorja Smith released about this song:

“The inspiration behind ‘By Any Means’ really came from going to the Black Lives Matter protest and leaving thinking, what can I do to keep this conversation going?” Smith said in a statement. “It’s not just a post on social media, it’s life.” Jul 30, 2020

Upon hearing of the events that took place during the Poetry Slam, I was repulsed and saddened. As a devoted disciple of Jesus Christ, I know that every Black life matters. This is an eternal truth of which I support.