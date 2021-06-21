To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 21

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

Dear Members of the Black Student Union and Glory Johnson-Stanton,

I was disappointed to hear of the inappropriate disturbances during your Poetry Slam. Please know I see you, I hear you; I stand with you; I welcome your voices and expressions. I will be looking up your events and taking part as my schedule allows.

Love will light the way,

Thanks,

Stephanie Scott

MICRON

IT SR Software Engineer