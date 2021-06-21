Local barber takes to SLC streets to offer free haircuts

Cameron Dean offers free haircuts to Salt Lake City homeless 1 of 4

When Cameron Dean was learning to become a barber, a friend took him on an excursion to Salt Lake City’s streets. Together, they offered free haircuts to men living in encampments and other homeless communities.

It was a small gesture, but the impact was immediate, recalled Dean, who works at Hair Lab+ Studios in Millcreek.

“To see how happy these cuts can make people, it’s truly amazing,” he said.

Recognizing the barriers COVID-19 brought to those experiencing homelessness, Dean saw an opportunity to bring his shears back to the streets.

Salt Lake Community College journalism student James Seo joined Dean this spring to document how a seemingly simple thing like a haircut can make a difference. Watch Seo’s video, in partnership with Amplify Utah, below.