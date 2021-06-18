To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 20

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

Black Student Union and Gloria Johnson-Stanton,

It is with heavy heart that I read about the inappropriate, hurtful and racist messages that were shared by those who hacked online into your Poetry Slam. I am a resident of Utah, my sister attended SLCC for Nursing school, and I would expect better from those of my fellow Utahns.

I would like any students and administrators who were hurt by those messages and images to know that this doesn’t represent me. Those messages of hate are not what I would send you. I would send you messages of love and support. Please continue to do what you are doing in putting poetry out into the universe, poetry that is meant as a symbol of the artistic talent of so many.

I hope that by reading this message you understand that those who stand with you are much more powerful than those who try to hurt you.

Much love,

Amy Rawlinson

Program Manager – Organizational Development

MICRON