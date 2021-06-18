SLCC to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Salt Lake Community College, in cooperation with the Salt Lake County Health Department, is hosting a free vaccine clinic for all students, staff and faculty on Tuesday, June 22. The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Lifetime Activities Center on the Taylorsville Redwood Campus, just outside of Bruin Arena. Vaccinations are free and available to those 18 and older.

The clinic will offer 100 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis. More details are available on the SLCC blog.

Vaccines are the most effective tool for ending the COVID-19 pandemic, and the college strongly encourages everyone to get vaccinated. SLCC is offering the clinic as part of the White House’s COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge.