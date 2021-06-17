To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 19

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

I love your intelligence, beauty, strength and commitment to truth. I love your family, especially your daughter and the mentorship you’ve gifted me. I love your resilience, and I’m lucky that you’ve included me in your work. I love hearing you sing and I’m sorry for the tears you’ve had to shed while you fight for justice. I love your culture and I promise to always hear your students and repeat their calls for action.

Love,

Tùng