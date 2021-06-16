To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 18

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

Hi Glory, Jaycee, Beringo, Shari-Fa, SLCC BSU Poetry club, students and teachers at SLCC, Friends,

I was upset and troubled to learn this evening that your ‘poetry slam’ event on Thursday was hijacked by hatred. I’m so sorry that happened. Please know that the act is despicable, and I hope that the culprits are found and punished.

On behalf of Micron Technology Utah and our global team—you have our support, care and love. We value you and your talents, and we’d welcome an opportunity to hear your poetry.

I know you’ll receive more messages from Micron team members and in particular; we have a Black Employee Network, led by Jerome Clarke, Troy Adams and Trevor Bee. We extend an open invitation for engagement.

Please feel free to contact me if you’d like to engage with our Black Employee Network or other team members and we can arrange it.

Keep your chin up, everyone. Please know that you’re loved and supported.

Warm regards,

Vanessa Machin Perez

External Relations Manager

MICRON