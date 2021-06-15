To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 17

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

It saddens me that individuals hacked into the Poetry Slam and spoiled it for the rest of the students. As the grandfather of multiracial families, I am particularly sensitive to what I call “passive racism” along the Wasatch Front. However, there are still aggressive acts of racism as demonstrated during the Poetry Slam. We can all learn to make this an inclusive society where everyone feels safe.

I appreciate all the student union is doing to help educate people and make this an inclusive society. Thanks again for all you do. Keep up the good work.

D. Gordon Burns