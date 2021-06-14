SLCC PR director Joy Tlou dies

Joy Tlou, the director of public relations at Salt Lake Community College, died suddenly this past weekend. Tlou worked at SLCC for nearly 30 years and interfaced with all of the divisions and departments at the college.

SLCC President Deneece Huftalin included the following quotes about Tlou in an email on Monday:

“Joy’s reach across the college was positive and profound. He was deeply committed to the institution and loved to talk about our students’ stories and triumphs. He was constantly looking for ways to promote SLCC as a special place that could help anyone find success. Joy was gifted in ceramics and in the culinary arts. He was also an extraordinary and successful musician and was renowned on the local, regional and national music scenes.”

“In 2019, he released an album as part of the band, Joy & Eric, and he regularly shared his immense abilities performing at clubs, festivals and community events.”

“On behalf of the entire SLCC community, we extend our condolences and support to Joy’s family, friends, and close colleagues. It’s times like this that we are reminded to always hold those who are dear to us close and create memories built on a well-lived life supported by kindness and love.”

Marcie Young Cancio, assistant professor of journalism and digital media and Globe faculty adviser, wrote the following about Tlou:

“As a journalism instructor, Joy was always great to work with. Friendly and kind, he was a great resource for student reporters trying to meet deadlines and helped them learn what goes into building relationships with public relations pros. He’ll be missed immensely by the college community.”

Once made available, information about services will be shared with the college community.