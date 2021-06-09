To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 14

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

Dear Black Students,

This note is meant to share that I am deeply sorry that such hurtful and ugly behavior exists in the world, and I regret that it touched you and our college community so directly the day of the BSU Poetry Slam. I had tuned in to listen to the event because I was excited to see and hear your work in such a dynamic medium of expression. I will look forward to another event, hopefully, someday soon. I also want to tell you that I appreciated the No More Silence panel and hope that it was as good an experience to share your thoughts, anger, disappointment and concerns as it was for the audience to hear from you directly, honestly, authentically.

The BSU Fashion event was a terrific expression of style and culture and kudos to all who organized and modeled in the show.

In short, this note is to say you are extraordinary and excellent in who you are and please know that all you offer to SLCC is valued. It’s my wish that what you receive from our college community at least equals the excellence you share with SLCC.