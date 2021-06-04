To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 11

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

Speaking as a faculty member, I want you to know that I care about each one of you, and want you to feel welcomed and valued on at our college. Your voices matter to us, and your success and happiness matter to us. Thank you for being part of our community!

Eric Green

Biology Department