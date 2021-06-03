To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 10

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

The disrespect shown by the people that broke into the meeting is not only intolerable but to some degree inconceivable in a civilized society. It saddens my heart that anyone would intentionally seek to destroy something that could have been so uplifting. I can only imagine the pain this must cause. We want you at SLCC and seek to support you against this injustice.