SLCC sports roundup: It’s tournament time

Softball

The No. 1-ranked Salt Lake Community College softball team qualified for the NJCAA tournament in Arizona after winning the Region 18 tournament on May 13.

The Bruins defeated Georgia Military College 6-0 on May 25. Pitcher Alyssa Millemon, a redshirt freshman, earned the victory with four strikeouts and no walks in three innings pitched. Freshman utility player Hola Nakayama opened the scoring in the first inning for the Bruins with a two-run home run. Nakayama went 2-for-3 with one run scored and two RBIs.

SLCC struggled on offense in their 6-2 loss against San Jacinto-South on May 26. San Jacinto-South scored three runs in the bottom of the first and held the lead throughout the game. The Bruins did not score until Brylee Marziale-Hill, a redshirt sophomore, hit a triple to score two runs in the sixth.

SLCC played Yavapai College later the same day, but again struggled offensively and lost 4-1. Redshirt sophomore Mackenzy Richins went 2-for-3 with one run scored in the loss. The back-to-back defeats eliminated the Bruins from the tournament.

Men’s soccer

The Bruin men’s soccer team qualified for the NJCAA tournament with a No. 2 ranking. SLCC defeated Truckee Meadows Community College 4-0 on May 18. Sophomore Levonte Johnson scored two goals for SLCC in the victory.

The following day, SLCC defeated Snow College 2-0 to claim the Region 18 championship. Sophomores Jonathan Castro and Jacob Contreras each scored a goal in the victory.

The Bruins beat Yavapai College 2-1 on May 22, earning the NJCAA West District championship with the victory. Freshmen Mason McRae and Taimu Okiyoshi each scored a goal for SLCC.

“I’m so proud of our team today. They battled so hard to get to this point and we’re so excited to go to the national tournament,” head coach Mark Davis told SLCC Athletics after the win.

The men’s soccer team will play for the NJCAA national championship beginning Saturday. The Bruins will play Coastal Bend College on June 5 and Barton College on June 7. The tournament will take place in Wichita, Kansas.

Women’s soccer

After No. 2 SLCC defeated Snow College 1-0 to win the Region 18 championship on May 19, the the Bruins earned a 4-0 victory against Cochise College in the West District title game on May 22. Freshman Ashlyn Hall had a goal and an assist for the Bruins.

“We’re so excited to go to the national tournament, and we can’t wait to get started on Monday and start preparing,” head coach Mark Davis told SLCC Athletics.

The NJCAA women’s soccer tournament began Thursday in Evans, Georgia. SLCC shut out Butler Community College 4-0 in their opening-round match. The Bruins will play Seminole State College on Saturday.