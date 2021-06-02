To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 9

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

I wanted to take a moment to apologize. I am sorry that in such a “progressive” society, you still deal with bias, hatred, and bigotry on a daily basis. Black communities have been nothing but a gift and an asset to this country, and I believe our generation can be the generation to change the tides and shower black communities with the love, appreciation, and respect that they deserve and have been owed for centuries. I am sorry for and ashamed of the disgusting behavior that continues to be displayed and directed towards you, and I want you to know that I stand with you and we will soon live in a time where this behavior is actually reprimanded and not excused.

Stay strong.