Highlights from SLCC Fashion Institute’s virtual show

By
-
0
Several models wearing different clothing designs
Unnamed models from Niya Models pose in Calista Collier’s designs for the “Runway” virtual fashion show by the Salt Lake Community College Fashion Institute. (Screenshot)

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of Salt Lake Community College’s annual runway show by the Fashion Institute. But faculty and students took inspiration from bigger fashion houses that were hosting virtual runways.

Students from both last year’s program and this year’s graduating class worked with production students to produce their individual shows. With support from Niya Models, Warpaint Makeup Academy and High Castle Films, this year’s fashion runway took place virtually on May 21 and 26.

Check out The Globe’s Instagram story highlight to see more from this event.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here