Highlights from SLCC Fashion Institute’s virtual show

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of Salt Lake Community College’s annual runway show by the Fashion Institute. But faculty and students took inspiration from bigger fashion houses that were hosting virtual runways.

Students from both last year’s program and this year’s graduating class worked with production students to produce their individual shows. With support from Niya Models, Warpaint Makeup Academy and High Castle Films, this year’s fashion runway took place virtually on May 21 and 26.

Check out The Globe’s Instagram story highlight to see more from this event.